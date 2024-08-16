Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.74

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.74 and last traded at $141.74, with a volume of 483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Further Reading

