Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.74

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.74 and last traded at $141.74, with a volume of 483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ZLDPF
Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zealand Pharma A/S
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.