Zelman & Associates Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to “Outperform”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $69.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

