Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Sells $359,602.32 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $359,602.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,875.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $236,678.40.

Z stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 3,245,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,983,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after acquiring an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

