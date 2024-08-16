zkSync Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.70 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One zkSync token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, zkSync has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $378.47 million and $45.70 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10682895 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $45,501,543.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

