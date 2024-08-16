Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURA opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Zura Bio by 53.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 68.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.