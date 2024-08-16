Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Zura Bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 68.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 1,884,501 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Stories

