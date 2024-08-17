12,126 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 66,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. 10,266,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.