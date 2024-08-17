1,391 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 241,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TRV opened at $216.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.