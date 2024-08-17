1,458 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDIV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $36.67.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

