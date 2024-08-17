2,682 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 708,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 279,513 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,414,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,274. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

