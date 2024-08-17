27,443 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.01. 711,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,798 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,496 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

