2,960 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Southern Copper by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.88. 938,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,974. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

