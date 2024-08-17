3,319,544 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,319,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,767,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Match Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 240,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 1.3 %

MTCH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

