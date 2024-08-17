374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

374Water Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of 374Water stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. 374Water has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of -0.41.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

