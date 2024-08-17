374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
374Water Stock Down 3.5 %
SCWO stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. 374Water has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of -0.41.
374Water Company Profile
