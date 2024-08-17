4,549 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,424,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

