46,758 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 0.8% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,166,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,953,000 after buying an additional 940,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,321. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

