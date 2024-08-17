4,733 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 14,168,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

