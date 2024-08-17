4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,280.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,891. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,271.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,240.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.