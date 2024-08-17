6,295 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 536,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 331,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 133,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 133,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 80,902 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

