66,151 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.53. 3,898,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.