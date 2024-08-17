80,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 463,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $951.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

