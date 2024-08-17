A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.88

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.88 and traded as high as C$33.75. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$33.54, with a volume of 48,192 shares trading hands.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$491.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

