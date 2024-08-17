A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.88

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.88 and traded as high as C$33.75. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$33.54, with a volume of 48,192 shares trading hands.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$491.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.