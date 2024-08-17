AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
Shares of AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. AAK AB has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $19.26.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.