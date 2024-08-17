ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $16,789.68 and $0.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 104.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

