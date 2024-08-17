Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Approximately 17,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 251,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Abingdon Health Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -983.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.84.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests in the field of fertility, health and well-being, infectious diseases, and drug testing; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, are nucleic acid lateral flow tests, which are used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2, as well as plant health tests; and nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays.

