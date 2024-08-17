Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) Shares Up 9.4%

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 235,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 124,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Abits Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Abits Group Company Profile

Abits Group Inc, a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

