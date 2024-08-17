abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Trading Down 1.4%

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.80 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.56). Approximately 209,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 717,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.40 ($0.57).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.91. The firm has a market cap of £131.65 million, a PE ratio of -2,185.00 and a beta of 0.31.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a GBX 38 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 46.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.42. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

