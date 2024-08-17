Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Trading Up 1%

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 6,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 81,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2,092.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.