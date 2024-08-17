Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Trading Up 1%

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 6,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 81,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.