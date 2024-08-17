Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

