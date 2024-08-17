Achain (ACT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.01

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Achain has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $0.01 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

