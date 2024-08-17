Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Major Shareholder Sells $224,991.00 in Stock

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 24,999 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $224,991.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Actuate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.
About Actuate Therapeutics
