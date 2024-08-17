Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACET. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 7.0 %

ACET opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

