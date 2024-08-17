Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

