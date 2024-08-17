Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADVM. StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $141.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

