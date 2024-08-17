AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

