Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 842,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
