AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.43%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Insider Transactions at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 31,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,001,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

