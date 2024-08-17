AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

MITT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of MITT opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $202.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.06. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 143,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

