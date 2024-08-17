AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 1,073,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,505,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.