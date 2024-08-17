Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alarum Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the second quarter worth $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALAR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,890. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $157.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alarum Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.