Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.61.

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

