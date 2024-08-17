Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.05.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,754 shares of company stock worth $2,338,748 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

