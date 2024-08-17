Aligos Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 16th.
Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $0.53 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aligos Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.