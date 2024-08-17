Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 264,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88. Allakos has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares in the company, valued at $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 1,041.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 187,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

