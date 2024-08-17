Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.33. 149,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 353,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $712.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $141,350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,187,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

