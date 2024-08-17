Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.85

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.85 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.85.
Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.
