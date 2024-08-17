Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 191,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

