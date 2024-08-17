Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APT stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,181 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.