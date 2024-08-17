Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of APT stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.92.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
