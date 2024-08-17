Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.80

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.00.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.06 million during the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.